Michael Jordan Congratulates LeBron James for Passing Him on NBA Scoring List

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was congratulated Thursday by the man he passed Wednesday night on the all-time NBA scoring list—Michael Jordan.

According to CNN's Jill Martin, Jordan issued a statement that read, "I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career."

James pulled even with MJ at 32,292 points during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets before surpassing him with a second-quarter layup, which led to a celebration inside Staples Center:

LeBron finished the game with 31 points, and he now sits all alone in fourth on the all-time scoring list with 32,311 career points, which puts him within roughly 1,300 points off Kobe Bryant in third.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

