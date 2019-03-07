Michael Jordan Congratulates LeBron James for Passing Him on NBA Scoring List

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan, left, shakes hands with Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, after Game 4 of an opening-round NBA basketball playoff series in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, April 28, 2014. The Heat won 109-98, sweeping the series. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was congratulated Thursday by the man he passed Wednesday night on the all-time NBA scoring list—Michael Jordan. 

According to CNN's Jill Martin, Jordan issued a statement that read, "I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career."

James pulled even with MJ at 32,292 points during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets before surpassing him with a second-quarter layup, which led to a celebration inside Staples Center:

  1. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  2. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  3. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  4. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  5. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  6. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  7. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  8. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  9. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  10. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  11. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  12. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  13. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  14. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  15. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  16. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  17. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  18. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  19. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  20. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

Right Arrow Icon

LeBron finished the game with 31 points, and he now sits all alone in fourth on the all-time scoring list with 32,311 career points, which puts him within roughly 1,300 points off Kobe Bryant in third.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Passing MJ Just Another Feather in LeBron's GOAT Cap

    Jordan vs. James: Who's the GOAT? Debate ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Passing MJ Just Another Feather in LeBron's GOAT Cap

    Jordan vs. James: Who's the GOAT? Debate ⬇️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    How 3-Point Kings Mastered Art of the Corner Shot

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How 3-Point Kings Mastered Art of the Corner Shot

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Passes MJ in Pts Scored 👑

    With an and-1, King James passes MJ's 32,292 points for 4th on the all-time scoring list

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Passes MJ in Pts Scored 👑

    With an and-1, King James passes MJ's 32,292 points for 4th on the all-time scoring list

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: MJ Was My 'Inspiration'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: MJ Was My 'Inspiration'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report