Watch Rajon Rondo Sit Courtside off Lakers Bench After Benching vs. Nuggets

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

On a night when LeBron James made history by passing Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo found a way to steal the spotlight.

As the Denver Nuggets closed out a 115-99 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center, Rondo opted for a courtside seat among fans instead of sitting with his teammates late in the fourth quarter:

James got the internet buzzing last month with a similar tactic when he chose to sit by himself on the Lakers bench. The difference between James and Rondo, though, is that James was still technically on the bench—Rondo, on the other hand, essentially became part of the crowd.

After Los Angeles fell behind by 17 at the half, Rondo played a limited role in the team's comeback in the third quarter, which ultimately saw it come within a blown Josh Hart lay-in of evening the score early in the fourth.

The loss was the Lakers' fourth consecutive defeat and the sixth in their last seven games. At 30-35, they now sit 6.5 games back of the eighth seed with 17 games to play.

