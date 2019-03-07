Fantasy Basketball 2019: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If you're still searching the fantasy-basketball waiver wire, that means you're either making your playoff push or bulking up your roster in advance of the postseason.

Either way, acing these in-season tests could go a long way toward helping you secure a league title.

Because the NBA tends to be streaky, there are always sleepers rising from the bargain bin and delivering key contributions. The key is to get in early and ride the hot hand as long as possible.

That's why we're here to help by tagging three waiver-wire targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo Sports leagues—who must be on your radar.

Waiver-Wire Targets

Collin Sexton, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (47 Percent Owned)

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

If you're chasing efficiency, Collin Sexton isn't the player for you. But if you're in need of counting categories—specifically, points and threes—then last summer's eighth overall pick offers an incredible amount given his ownership.

He's cleared the 20-point mark six different times since the start of February, splashing 16 triples in those contests. Over that entire 13-game stretch, he's been good for 17.9 points and 1.9 threes per game.

His 39 field-goal percentage in those games looks potentially problematic, but only from a fantasy sense. In other words, if you can live with it, so can the rebuilding Cavs. This is the fourth month in which he's averaging more than 30 minutes, despite the fact he's been just a 37.7 percent shooter in 2019.

While he'll occasionally grab five-plus boards or dish five-plus assists, he's usually not giving you more than three of each, and you're lucky if you get a steal. But he doesn't kill you with turnovers, should bump your free-throw percentage and, again, can pile up points in bunches.

Patrick Beverley, PG/SG, Los Angeles Clippers (45 Percent Owned)

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Although the Clippers seemed to shift their focus forward at the deadline, they're still set on chasing the playoffs. That's tremendous news for 30-year-old Patrick Beverley, who could've been squeezed out in favour of a youth movement but should be invaluable for this postseason push.

He's not a standout in any particular category, but he can pop in almost any of them. Over his last five outings, his high games include: 17 points, nine assists, 10 rebounds (twice), five steals and five three-pointers.

"He's just such a baller," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. "He's got a chip on his shoulder. He believes the whole world has wronged him. And he's great for our guys."

If Beverley is flirting with double-digit points, which he has been since the start of February, he's an across-the-board contributor capable of delivering top-50 value.

Robin Lopez, C, Chicago Bulls (41 Percent Owned)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With prized rookie Wendell Carter Jr. out of the picture (thumb surgery), Robin Lopez has been freed to run wild as the Chicago Bulls' primary anchor.

Normally, you'd lean on the garbage man for rebounds, field-goal percentage and a smattering of blocks and assists. But the veteran 7-footer has been on a scoring binge. The same player who didn't reach double figures until his 16th game of the season has now hit that mark in 12 of his last 13 games. During this stretch, he's averaging 16.5 points on a face-melting 62.3 percent shooting.

"Suffice it to say that this is Lopez's best offensive stretch of his career," NBC Sports Chicago's Mark Strotman wrote. "He looks as comfortable as ever and his footwork has been impeccable."

These aren't specialist contributions, either. Lopez is also providing 1.8 blocks, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists (fine for the center spot). Even if his scoring comes back to earth, his playing time should be consistent. It's not like Cristiano Felicio is a major playing-time threat, after all.