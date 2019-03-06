Browns Rumors: Former Texans 1st-Round Pick Kevin Johnson Visiting in FA

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) is helped off the field after injuring his finger during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are planning to host free-agent cornerback Kevin Johnson on Thursday as they look to fill a void in their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting Johnson met with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

The Houston Texans released Johnson on Tuesday after he spent four seasons with the franchise. A 2015 first-round pick, Johnson started 18 games and made 35 appearances for the franchise. He was limited to one start last season after suffering a concussion Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

