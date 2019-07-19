Darren Sproles to Return for 14th Season, Signs 1-Year Contract with Eagles

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Darren Sproles will return for a 14th season in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that Sproles has agreed to a one-year deal. The veteran running back said he wants to "end his career" in Philadelphia, per the Eagles' Twitter account.

Injuries limited Sproles to nine games between 2017 and 2018. He suffered a torn ACL and broken arm in Week 3 of the 2017 season. A lingering hamstring injury then kept him out for the majority fo the 2018 campaign.

In a post on his personal website, Sproles wrote in July 2018 he had originally planned to retire that offseason but felt the urge to return after losing so much time to the broken arm and torn ACL. He had also set the goal for himself to pass Steve Smith and Marshall Faulk on the NFL's all-time all-purpose yardage list.

Even with the hamstring issue, Sproles moved into sixth place (19,520 yards), jumping ahead of Smith and Faulk.

In addition to his personal goals, the three-time Pro Bowler was aiding the Eagles in defense of their Super Bowl title. Philadelphia's hopes of a repeat ended against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional round.

Following that loss to the Saints, Sproles was noncommittal about his future.

"I really don’t know yet," he told reporters. "I was going to take time away and then I was going to make my decision."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo followed up in March and little had changed. Garafolo reported Sproles was still likely some time away from making a final decision.

Although Sproles has cleared up any doubt about his future, returning to Philadelphia for a sixth season was far from a guarantee after his contract with the team expired.

Sproles' limited role helped him remain productive far longer than a typical NFL running back. The last two seasons showed his health was a clear question mark, though.



The Eagles aren't hurting for depth in the backfield with Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Corey Clement on the roster. Sproles' versatility does allow head coach Doug Pederson to take advantage of what he can do without putting him in a position where they need him to be on the field for more than 12-15 plays per game.