Stephen Gostkowski Reportedly Re-Signs with Patriots on 2-Year Contract

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Stephen Gostkowski's tenure with the New England Patriots will continue after the two sides agreed to a new deal Tuesday.



Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gostkowski will receive a two-year deal from the Patriots.

The agreement comes after the team opted not to put the franchise tag on Gostkowski, opening the door for him to potentially leave as a free agent.

There were also rumblings that the San Francisco 49ers were taking a look at Gostkowski.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, San Francisco had shown interest in Gostkowski because Robbie Gould didn't like that the team put the franchise tag on him because he "made it clear he wanted to be able to explore his options as a free agent."

Instead of waiting to see what the 49ers might have to offer, Gostkowski returns to the only NFL franchise he's ever known.

The 35-year-old had the unenviable task of being the kicker who took over for Adam Vinatieri in New England. He's spent his entire career with the organization after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2006.

With the exception of a torn quadriceps muscle that cost him eight games during the 2010 season, he has appeared in every Patriots game for the past 13 years. He won three Super Bowl titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018, going 6-of-8 on field goals in those games.

The last time Gostkowski's contract came due in 2015, the Patriots placed the franchise tag on him. The two sides wound up agreeing to a long-term extension worth $17.2 million over four years.

That previous deal made the University of Memphis product the NFL's highest-paid kicker by total value and average annual value ($4.3 million). Only Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens had more guaranteed money ($10.8 million) than the Patriots star's $10.1 million.

Gostkowski has been one of the NFL's best kickers since his rookie season. He's led the league in field goals made three different times (2008, 2013, 2014) and extra points made twice (2007, 2012). His career success rate of 87.4 percent is the third highest in NFL history.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been shy about moving on from players earlier than expected, though he will occasionally make an exception. Gostkowski has been a rock on special teams and remains at the top of his game, so there was no reason to mess with a successful formula right now.