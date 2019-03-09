What Should These Tanking Teams Do If They Miss Out on Zion Williamson?

1 of 6

Call the New Orleans Pelicans

Even without Zion Williamson in the offer, the New York Knicks should still make a play for Anthony Davis.

Maybe the Pelicans also see RJ Barrett or Ja Morant as a future star. If New Orleans is hesitant about the Los Angeles Lakers' youngsters (or sending Davis to that franchise in general), it could be tempted by a package built around a top prospect and future first-round picks. The Knicks received two from the Dallas Mavericks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, and they could also include some combination of Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Allonzo Trier and Frank Ntilikina.

Shop the Pick

The Knicks' last two lottery picks (Knox and Ntilikina) have struggled in New York without any established talent surrounding them. That's not an ideal setting for rookie development, and question marks have already emerged about Barrett (creating, shooting, decision-making), Morant (shooting, turnovers) and the team's plan to sign max free agents.

Instead of drafting one of the two—or a lower-rated prospect—and hoping for the best, New York should at least call around the league listening to offers. After New Orleans, the Washington Wizards could be the next team to contact. Though they've seemed adamant about holding onto Bradley Beal after John Wall's injury and the Otto Porter Jr. trade, they might listen if the Knicks make a compelling offer centered around young players and picks.

Best Player Available at No. 2

Averaging 23.2 points and 4.2 assists as an 18-year-old, Barrett comes off as the most rational backup plan to Williamson. He has the mentality to work as an alpha dog if the Knicks strike out in free agency. But ideally, they add star veterans and allow him to start slower as a secondary or tertiary option, just as Jayson Tatum did with the Boston Celtics.

Barrett's ability to play either wing position should also create flexibility when the Knicks do start putting the 2019-20 roster together this summer.

Settle for Morant

If Williamson and Barrett are off the board while the Knicks pick at No. 3, Morant would be the best remaining prospect. He's in the same tier as Barrett, but a Morant-Smith backcourt lacks size, shooting and defense.

On the other hand, Morant's upside appears greater than Smith's—and that of anyone left on the board. At this juncture, the goal is to stockpile assets and sort them out later. The draft's most explosive guard is averaging 24.1 points while leading the nation in assists, as he can carve up defenses with drives and high-level passes.

Taking Morant may eventually lead the Knicks to explore trade opportunities for Smith, but that won't be a problem they worry about until the roster is complete.

Best Player Available Outside the Top 3

If New York finishes with the NBA's worst record and receives the No. 4 or No. 5 pick (that's as far as they could fall), Barrett and Morant will likely be off the board. That would be an unfortunate outcome for the front office, which would then look at Duke's Cam Reddish, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver.

A way-too-early guess would have the Knicks favoring Reddish, based on their history of drafting youthful upside.