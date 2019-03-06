B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ in New Why Not PE, Uncle Drew Rocks Nike Kyrie 5

March 6, 2019

There were six games on the NBA schedule Tuesday, and a number of players impressed with their kicks choices.

Here are some of the best looks.

           

Kawhi Leonard in his New Balance Signature Shoe

        

Where Does this Rank out of the Why Not PEs?

         

PJ Tucker Keeps Pulling Out the Gems

          

Zebra-Print Adidas D Rose 9

         

Kyrie Irving Pulling Out Custom Off-White x Air Maxes

         

Paul George in Another Clean PE

          

Kevin Durant Debuts New Nike Air Max 1 Collab

         

These Go Hard, Kyrie

           

There are 10 games in a loaded Wednesday slate, which means even more players will have the opportunity to show off their shoes.

