B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ in New Why Not PE, Uncle Drew Rocks Nike Kyrie 5

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ in New Why Not PE, Uncle Drew Rocks Nike Kyrie 5March 6, 2019
There were six games on the NBA schedule Tuesday, and a number of players impressed with their kicks choices.
Here are some of the best looks.
Kawhi Leonard in his New Balance Signature Shoe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kawhileonard pregame in the New Balance OMN1S tonight in Toronto. https://t.co/7SL1K1HqTR
Where Does this Rank out of the Why Not PEs?
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 warming up in a new yellow Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PE tonight. https://t.co/GiJXec3chd
PJ Tucker Keeps Pulling Out the Gems
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker arriving in the VLONE x Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike Kyrie 1 in hand. https://t.co/lf417Wb9PA
B/R Kicks @brkicks
All-red Nike LeBron 10 and Nike Kyrie 1 worn by PJ Tucker tonight against Toronto. https://t.co/26gdTs9ZGx
Zebra-Print Adidas D Rose 9
Kyrie Irving Pulling Out Custom Off-White x Air Maxes
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving arriving in some custom Off-White x Nike Air Max 90s tonight. 👀 https://t.co/oonBAFqcaL
Paul George in Another Clean PE
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Clean. @Yg_Trece in the Nike PG3 tonight against Minnesota. https://t.co/yKmUeqO3vU
Kevin Durant Debuts New Nike Air Max 1 Collab
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Kevin Durant arrives in the @LAIKAStudios x Nike Air Max 1 for the upcoming film Missing Link. 👀 https://t.co/cZbQVcQYKm
These Go Hard, Kyrie
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @KyrieIrving’s Nike Kyrie 5 tonight in Oakland! #NBAKicks https://t.co/UXHIGTDnQh
There are 10 games in a loaded Wednesday slate, which means even more players will have the opportunity to show off their shoes.
