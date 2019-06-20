Darius Garland to Cavaliers: Cleveland's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Darius Garland didn't have much opportunity to show what he is capable of at the collegiate level, but he will have the chance to do so in the NBA after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the No. 5 pick in Thursday's 2019 NBA draft.

Take a look at the Cavs' updated roster below.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Garland.



Cavaliers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Ante Zizic, C: $2M (2021)

Brandon Knight, PG: $13.7M (2020)

Cedi Osman, SF: $2.8M (2020)

Collin Sexton, PG: $4.4M (2022)

J.R. Smith, SG: $14.3M (2020)

John Henson, PF: $11.3M (2020)

Jordan Clarkson, PG: $12.5M (2020)

Kevin Love, C: $30.1M (2023)

Larry Nance Jr., PF: $11.2M (2023)

Matthew Dellavedova, PG: $9.6M (2020)

Tristan Thompson, C: $16.4M (2020)

Darius Garland: $5.6 million (2023)

Free Agents

David Nwaba, SG: RFA

Deng Adel, SF: RFA

Jalen Jones, SF: RFA

Jaron Blossomgame, SF: RFA

Marquese Chriss, PF: UFA

Nik Stauskas, SG: UFA

Garland arrived at Vanderbilt as a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he appeared well on his way to delivering on expectations when he led the Commodores to four straight wins to open the season.

However, he suffered a meniscus injury in the fifth game against Kent State and was ruled out for the season after he underwent surgery.

Vanderbilt was lost without him, dropping that game and then proceeding to lose every single contest during SEC play. The high expectations that were largely in place because a top-notch prospect was leading the way quickly dissipated as the team missed the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.

Garland impressed in his limited action and averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three-point range.

The injury didn't stop Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report from projecting the 19-year-old as the No. 6 overall pick in a May mock draft.

The Vanderbilt product is capable of quickly establishing himself as a scoring guard at the next level who can operate in pick-and-rolls, connect on pull-up jumpers and finish through traffic when attacking the basket.

He is also a dangerous three-point shooter who won't hesitate to fire if defenders go underneath screens or play off him to account for his shiftiness with the ball in his hands.

Garland will represent a pick based on potential more than collegiate production for the Cavs, but he has the talent to be a high-usage scorer who can anchor their backcourt for years.

The pick will in all likelihood draw some skepticism, as Cleveland took a point guard (Collin Sexton) in the first round a year ago. Sexton had a fine rookie season but has some of the same issues as Garland—particularly when it comes to shot creation for others. The best-case scenario here could be something resembling the Portland Trail Blazers' backcourt, though those are lofty expectations.

Don't be surprised if there are some hiccups with Sexton and Garland playing together early on.