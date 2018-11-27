Vanderbilt Star Darius Garland Out for Season After Knee Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland plays against Alcorn State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Vanderbilt Commodores freshman guard Darius Garland will miss the rest of the 2018-19 college basketball season because of a knee injury suffered Friday night in a loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Commodores head coach Bryce Drew announced the update on the meniscus injury Tuesday.

"Darius had a very successful surgery, and will be better than ever when he returns," Drew said. "Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season."

Garland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor, including 47.8 percent on three-point attempts, across five appearances.

The Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) product was a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Adam Sparks of the Tennessean noted the prized recruit was happy for the opportunity to play basketball at a school close to home where he wouldn't receive unwanted attention.

"I like it a lot," Garland said. "People know who I am, but I'm treated like a regular student."

His injury is a significant setback for Vanderbilt, which opened the regular season 4-0 before Friday's loss to Kent State out of the MAC.

Aaron Nesmith should see the biggest uptick in playing time on the wing. Maxwell Evans should also receive some extra minutes in the backcourt rotation.

The Commodores will play their first game without Garland on Tuesday night when they face the Savannah State Tigers at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

Related

    Freshman phenom Darius Garland out for 2018-19 season with knee injury

    Vanderbilt Basketball logo
    Vanderbilt Basketball

    Freshman phenom Darius Garland out for 2018-19 season with knee injury

    Cutler Klein, Sports Editor
    via Vanderbilthustler

    Vandy's Garland to miss rest of season with knee injury

    Vanderbilt Basketball logo
    Vanderbilt Basketball

    Vandy's Garland to miss rest of season with knee injury

    AP
    via FOX Sports

    Kent State Commit Is 1st D1 Athlete with Autism

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kent State Commit Is 1st D1 Athlete with Autism

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside College Basketball's Analytics Revolution

    Vanderbilt Basketball logo
    Vanderbilt Basketball

    Inside College Basketball's Analytics Revolution

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report