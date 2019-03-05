What's Next for The Shield, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The Shield may have reunited to fend off the trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin Monday night but their union may prove short-lived.

Seth Rollins already has a date for WrestleMania 35 in the form of a Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar but neither the recently returned Roman Reigns nor the potentially soon-to-be departing Dean Ambrose do.

Ambrose's reluctance to join his former brothers in justice should foreshadow one more betrayal by The Lunatic Fringe and set up an epic encounter with The Big Dog on wrestling's grandest stage.

While that may break the hearts of fans excited to see the storied faction back together after Monday's show, it makes sense within the context of the story that has been told dating back to Ambrose's heel turn last fall.

It was then that he championed the idea that he did not need The Shield to succeed. It was then that he controversially mocked Reigns' leukemia diagnosis.

To suddenly pull the proverbial trigger on a babyface turn when there is still one last, great rivalry to be had between two guys whose last high-profile match was in the finals of the WWE Championship Tournament at Survivor Series 2015, would be a mistake.

Ambrose has had the potential to be the hottest heel in the industry the majority of his career, but a series of booking missteps and an unwillingness to turn him earlier in his career prevented that from happening.

Who knows what the future holds for Ambrose and whether he renews his contract or not.

In the event that he waves goodbye to the company he has been part of since 2011, one last great run as the delightfully evil nemesis to Reigns is the perfect way to bid adieu.