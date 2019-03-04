Watch Hawks' Kevin Huerter Exchange Jerseys with Childhood Idol Dwyane Wade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, and Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter swap jerseys after an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter received a high honor following his team's 114-113 defeat to the Miami Heat on Monday.

After the game, Huerter caught up with Heat star Dwyane Wade and exchanged jerseys with the 13-time All-Star.

Wade said on the Heat broadcast he had heard Huerter wore the No. 3 jersey as a nod to him, adding he had planned to make the swap when Miami and Atlanta met for the final time. Wade plans on retiring following the 2018-19 season.

The moment adds to what has been a solid debut campaign for Huerter. The 20-year-old is averaging 9.4 points and shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Wade's Heat jersey is likely to occupy a special place in the Huerter household.

