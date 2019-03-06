Ranking the 10 States with the Most Talent in College Football Right Now

10 of 10

Texas is known for barbecue, oil and high school football, among other things, and it's no surprise the Lone Star State is alone at the top of the college talent rankings once again.

It ran away with the title this year with an amazing 52 players—a clear 10 guys in front of Florida.

It's amazing how many top players come from the massive state. Yes, it covers a ton of ground, but it continues to consistently produce players who turn into elite pros.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray may wind up being the No. 1 overall pick, and other guys such as Houston's Ed Oliver, Ole Miss' Greg Little, Iowa State's Hakeem Butler and Alabama's Deionte Thompson should go relatively high as well—if not in the first round.

The state has college football stars returning everywhere, too. Whether you stick in the burnt orange with lifelong Longhorns fan and dynamic quarterback Sam Ehlinger or head out of state, you don't have to look hard to find a star from Texas.

Stanford's Walker Little, Northwestern's Paddy Fisher and LSU's Grant Delpit all come from Texas. Plenty other star playmakers do, too.

Even though Texas coach Tom Herman didn't hit the home state hard in the '19 class, he did in '18, and guys like Caden Sterns, B.J. Foster, DeMarvion Overshown and others are paying immediate dividends. This year, it was Jimbo Fisher's turn at Texas A&M to land the Texas-flavored banner class.

That's probably why it won't take the Aggies long to compete with Alabama in the SEC West. Oklahoma and coach Lincoln Riley enjoyed a banner recruiting year in Texas, too.

That's why Forbes' David Ching wrote about how the state is producing enough talent to boost three top classes: "No one who follows recruiting needs to be told about how much talent there is to be had within Texas' borders, but these teams' showings are a good reminder of how much elite talent there is to go around."

That's not even the tip of the cowboy hat, either.

