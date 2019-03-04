NFL Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Mock and Odds for Top Prospects After Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL combine has given Kyler Murray a major boost.

Murray did not run or throw the ball in Indianapolis, but he did subject himself to getting measured, and he passed those tests with flying colors.

Murray is 5'10 1/8", which is slightly more than had been expected, and he weighs 207 pounds. Perhaps the most important measurement was his hand size, and that measured at 9 4/8 inches, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The comfort level that NFL teams have with the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has gone up considerably. Murray has climbed the charts and now has a chance to join Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa or Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as the No. 1 draft choice next month.

According to OddsShark, Bosa is still the favorite to be selected with the top choice in the NFL draft April 25, but Murray is climbing the board.

Nick Bosa -200

Kyler Murray +200

Quinnen Williams +1000

Dwayne Haskins +1000

Ed Oliver +1400

Josh Allen +1400

NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

4. Oakland: OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay: DE Rashan Gary, Michigan

6. New York Giants: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville: DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

8. Detroit: WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

9. Buffalo: DT Ed Oliver, Houston

10. Denver: OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

11. Cincinnati: CB Deandre Baker, Georgia

12. Green Bay: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

13. Miami: QB Daniel Jones, Duke

14. Atlanta: Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

15. Washington: QB Drew Lock, Missouri

16. Carolina: CB Andraez “Greedy” Williams, Louisiana State

17. Cleveland: WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

19. Tennessee: DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh: OT Greg Little, Mississippi

21. Seattle: CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State D

22. Baltimore: RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

23. Houston: LB Devin White, Louisiana State

24. Oakland: OLB Jachai Polite, Florida

25. Philadelphia: DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

26. Indianapolis: OLB Brian Burns, Florida State

27. Oakland: WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Byron Murphy, Washington

29. Kansas City: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

30. Green Bay: S Deionte Thompson, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. New England: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

If Murray goes with the No. 1 pick to the Cardinals, that means they will be trading Josh Rosen, who was deemed as the quarterback who was most ready for NFL competition at this time last year. It didn't work out that way—the Cardinals had a disastrous season, and Rosen (2,278 passing yards with 11 TD passes and 14 interceptions) was unable to establish a foothold.

However, finding a trade partner for Rosen and getting excellent value in return would seem to be a long shot at this point. Murray is likely to go as the No. 1 choice, but don't be surprised if the Cardinals trade out of that No. 1 spot.

Hall of Famer and Denver general manager John Elway provided his thoughts on Murray's talent level and issues.

"He’s a great athlete and has had a great career," Elway said, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. "The one year he played at Oklahoma was great and shows he’s a great athlete.

"The size is always the question. But we’ve seen guys that have had success in the league that are not necessarily the prototypes when it comes to height. He’s got the ability to be a great player."

Murray's rise up the draft board is great news for the Niners with the No. 2 selection in the draft. That means they could take Bosa, and he could give them an immediate upgrade on defense. The 6'3 1/2", 260-pound Bosa has remarkable quickness when attacking the offensive line and is able to create leverage with the angles he takes as he attacks blockers and gets to the quarterback.

Quinnen Williams is a powerful man at 6'4" and 295 pounds, and he projects as an immediate NFL starter because he dominates against the run, can take on double-teams and win the battle and has the talent to be a first-rate interior pass-rusher for the Jets.

The Raiders will be in a position to select Kentucky's versatile Josh Allen, who has game-changing ability and has the kind of size at the linebacker position (6'4 7/8", 250 pounds) that scouts and coaches like to see. He is better as a run defender than in coverage at this point in his career, but his overall athleticism gives him a chance to be a dominating player in all areas.

The Raiders could be one of the teams that the Cardinals consider for a trade partner since they have three first-round draft picks. If they desire Murray, they have the draft capital to make the deal.