NFL Trade Rumors: Antonio Brown Doesn't Interest Broncos; 'Not Worth the Price'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands on the field as players warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Fans can cross the Denver Broncos off the list of teams that may try to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported Monday the Broncos "are NOT—and have not been" in pursuit of Brown this offseason. Klis added Brown was "not worth the price" for Denver.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

