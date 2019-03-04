NFL Trade Rumors: Antonio Brown Doesn't Interest Broncos; 'Not Worth the Price'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Fans can cross the Denver Broncos off the list of teams that may try to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported Monday the Broncos "are NOT—and have not been" in pursuit of Brown this offseason. Klis added Brown was "not worth the price" for Denver.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.