Report: Adrian Peterson, Redskins Could Agree on Contract 'as Soon as This Week'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After a resurgent 2018 season, running back Adrian Peterson could be looking at a new contract before too long.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, a couple of teams have shown interest in the free agent, but the Washington Redskins could re-sign him "as soon as this week."

   

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

