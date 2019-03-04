Report: Adrian Peterson, Redskins Could Agree on Contract 'as Soon as This Week'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After a resurgent 2018 season, running back Adrian Peterson could be looking at a new contract before too long.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, a couple of teams have shown interest in the free agent, but the Washington Redskins could re-sign him "as soon as this week."

