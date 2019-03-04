Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson's MRI 'Returned Clean'; SG Day-to-Day with Injury

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

An MRI on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson's knee did not show any structural damage, and he is currently considered day-to-day.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thompson will return "based on how quickly he regains range of motion in his knee."

Thompson suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Orlando Magic. The MRI was largely considered a precaution.

"I'm sore but I'll be all right," Thompson told Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I don't think it's anything serious, but it's definitely better [we] take the right precautions for sure."

Thompson sat out Saturday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, with Alfonzo McKinnie replacing him in the starting lineup. McKinnie played just seven minutes before leaving with a hip bruise.

The Warriors host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. If McKinnie can't play, the Warriors will start Andre Iguodala or Damion Lee in Thompson's place. Lee scored 12 points in 26 minutes against the Sixers, and Steve Kerr may start him simply to keep Iguodala in his standard bench role.

All three of the Warriors' games this week are at home.