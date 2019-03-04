Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, LA 'Pausing' Contract Talks amid Team's Slump

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

Former New York Knick Carmelo Anthony acknowledges the crowd during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The "will they or won't they" of the Los Angeles Lakers and Carmelo Anthony has apparently landed on the latter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers and Melo have paused their negotiations, barring L.A. getting back into playoff contention. The Lakers had been "leaning toward" signing Anthony, but a stretch of four losses in five games caused both sides to re-evaluate.

Los Angeles is currently 4.5 games behind the No. 8 seed San Antonio Spurs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

