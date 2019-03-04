Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, LA 'Pausing' Contract Talks amid Team's Slump

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The "will they or won't they" of the Los Angeles Lakers and Carmelo Anthony has apparently landed on the latter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers and Melo have paused their negotiations, barring L.A. getting back into playoff contention. The Lakers had been "leaning toward" signing Anthony, but a stretch of four losses in five games caused both sides to re-evaluate.

Los Angeles is currently 4.5 games behind the No. 8 seed San Antonio Spurs.

