LeBron James and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 4, 2019

LeBron James and 2 Chainz linked up to drop a new album. James served as A&R on the rapper's latest release "Rap or Go to the League." Watch the video above for more about why fans have dubbed King James, "A&R Bron."


