Video: Snoop Dogg Rips Lakers, Says They 'F--king Suck,' Should Fire Luke Walton

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Add Snoop Dogg to the growing chorus of fans frustrated with the recent play of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hip-hop icon said in a recorded video the Lakers "f--king suck," head coach Luke Walton needs to be fired and he's willing to sell his box seats to their games for $5 (warning: contains profanity):

The Lakers' season hit its nadir Saturday with a 118-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who own the NBA's worst record at 13-51. It was also the team's 12th defeat in its past 16 games, dropping L.A. three games under .500 for the first time since starting 0-3.

Signing LeBron James last summer was supposed to bring the Lakers back to prominence in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs each of the previous five seasons.

Instead, Snoop Dogg is forced to record videos pleading for the Lakers front office to get rid of the "goofballs" around James.