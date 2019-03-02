Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 4 Scores from Saturday

Joe Murphy/AAF/Getty Images

Week 4 of the Alliance of American Football kicked off Saturday afternoon in Memphis as the hometown Express captured their first franchise win against the visiting San Diego Fleet.



After benching quarterback Christian Hackenberg during their game in Week 3 against Orlando, the Express gave quarterback Zach Mettenberger his first AAF start.

The Fleet made a quarterback change, too, but it was unexpected as starter Philip Nelson suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Regardless of who was under center for either team, the star of the game was the Express defensive unit. Led by defensive end Corey Vereen and linebacker Drew Jackson, the Express forced the Fleet to commit crucial turnovers that allowed Memphis to complete the comeback victory.

Below is a look at the results, recap and highlights ahead of Saturday night's matchup between the Orlando Apollos and Salt Lake Stallions in Salt Lake City.

Schedule and Results—March 2

Memphis Express (1-3) 26, San Diego Fleet (2-2) 23

Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions, 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network

Mettenberger's first start began with a three-and-out on Memphis's first possession. San Diego Fleet defensive back Ron Brooks then pulled off the first punt return for a touchdown in AAF history, a 58-yarder with 13:16 in the first quarter.

San Diego kicker Donny Hageman missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt midway through the opening quarter, and Express kicker Austin MacGinnis answered by making a 46-yarder to cut the Fleet's lead to 6-3.

Any morsel of momentum Memphis may have gained was erased by a 54-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Philip Nelson to wide receiver Dontez Ford. The drive ended in a six-yard touchdown—again from Nelson to Ford—and the first quarter closed with the Fleet holding a 14-3 lead.

The second quarter started with a Nelson fumble, recovered by Express linebacker Davis Tull. Memphis was only able to get a field goal out of the turnover, making it 14-6 in favor of the Fleet. The following drive, San Diego found the end zone again with a 30-yard pass by quarterback Alex Ross to tight end Marcus Baugh.

Ross replaced Nelson, who would later be confirmed out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

The story of the first half was the Fleet scoring touchdowns while Memphis could only manage to squeak out field goals until Memphis linebacker Drew Jackson picked off Ross with 1:43 remaining.

The turnover resulted in a Mettenberger quarterback sneak and the Express' first touchdown of the game, which cut San Diego's lead to 20-15 as the half expired. Mettenberger finished the half 10-of-14 through the air for 131 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The third quarter came and went, and the score remained 20-15. The Fleet tacked on a 46-yard field goal within the first minute of the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to eight.

The Express lingered. Defensive tackle Latarius Brady, a Memphis native, sacked Ross on third down with 10:35 remaining to give Memphis a chance to tie the game. However, Mettenberger and the offense couldn't take advantage of the opportunities their defense kept giving them.

So, the Express defense took matters into their own hands when defensive end Corey Vereen sacked Ross to force a fumble recovered by defensive back Jeremy Cutrer. Memphis took over at the San Diego 21 with 7:40 to go.

This time, Memphis was able to cash in with a lob from Mettenberger to running back Terrence Magee for the touchdown. Mettenberger then ran the ball in for a successful two-point conversion and tied the game at 23 with 6:01 left to play.

The Express defense again came up huge on the following drive when San Diego attempted a fake punt on fourth down, and Memphis wasn't fooled. The Express offense took over—again—deep in San Diego territory at the 28-yard line.

MacGinnis capped off his Express debut with what turned out to be the game-winning 45-yard field goal after Vereen forced the Fleet to cough up yet another fumble to seal the Express' first win in team history.

Vereen finished the game with two sacks, while linebacker Drew Jackson led all players with 13 tackles and one interception.