Sean McVay: Rams Could Use 'New Methods' on Todd Gurley's Knee Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are prepared to explore new treatments if running back Todd Gurley's knee doesn't improve during the offseason.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, a team source said Gurley may undergo stem cell treatment if the knee doesn't respond to other methods. While head coach Sean McVay did not confirm the possibility of stem cell treatment, he did say that the team is looking into multiple unique options:

"As far as the stem cells, that's not something that's been communicated to me, but there is a program. We've got these doctors and there's always new methods of staying as up-to-date as you can, and number one, the player has to feel good about it. Todd does such a good job of doing his own research and knowing what are the things [he] can do.

"I think every year provides a new opportunity based on the research and some of the medical advances to attack it in the right way. As long as Todd is feeling good about that, that's what we'll do."

Gurley missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season with a knee injury, and despite L.A. reaching the Super Bowl, he largely struggled during the team's playoff run. Gurley also tore his ACL in college at Georgia in 2014.

The 24-year-old Gurley finished second in the NFL MVP voting in 2017, as he amassed 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, both of which led the league.

Despite missing two games near the end of the 2018 season, Gurley was highly productive once again with 1,831 yards from scrimmage and an NFL-high 21 total touchdowns.

While Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' divisional playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, he was out-touched by C.J. Anderson. Then, in the NFC Championship Game, Anderson was the lead back again, as Gurley finished with just 10 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Gurley received two more touches than Anderson in the Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots, but he managed just 35 yards on 10 carries.

Although Gurley's playoff performance has created some uncertainty regarding his healthy, McVay seems optimistic that a good plan is in place to ensure that he'll be back in top form in 2019:

"We're going to implement a plan to have him attack it to get that knee back to feeling full strength, feeling good based on just the amount of work that he's gotten. That would be no different whether he missed any games or not, though.

"We've always had the approach with him even going back to when we drafted him before I was here, and that's really where we're at. There's been a plan in place specific to monitoring that knee every single offseason for him and having a plan to make sure that we're putting him in a position to sustain that workload. This season will be no different."

The Rams don't currently have a good option at running back behind Gurley, but re-signing Anderson remains an option. There is also plenty of talent at running back throughout the 2019 draft class, and some options in free agency as well, including Spencer Ware, T.J. Yeldon and Latavius Murray, among others.

If Gurley is healthy and fully recovered from his knee ailment by the start of the 2019 regular season, the Rams will once again be viewed as one of the top contenders to represent the Rams in the Super Bowl.