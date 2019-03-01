Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Saints, Raiders Interested in Star WR

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are a team to "keep an eye on" as the Pittsburgh Steelers explore the market for receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL.com's Michael Silver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders are also interested.

New Orleans is coming off a season in which it posted the best record in the NFL (13-3) and came within one controversial no-call of a Super Bowl berth. Adding a dynamic playmaker opposite of Pro Bowler Michael Thomas would figure to make an already potent offense even more prolific.

The 30-year-old Brown has recorded six consecutive seasons with 1,200-plus yards and has double-digit touchdowns in four of the last five years. Not only that, but he led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018 while hauling in 104 catches for 1,297 yards.

Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has spent the past 13 years in New Orleans rewriting the NFL record books. Prior to last season, he had posted 12 consecutive 4,000-yard seasons, topping 5,000 yards five times during that span.

New Orleans ranked 12th in the league in passing in 2018, with Brees finishing in a tie for sixth with 32 touchdown passes.

The Saints have been among the best teams in the league the past two seasons only to suffer a pair of heartbreaking postseason defeats. Perhaps Brown could finally help them get over the hump.

Brown's days in Pittsburgh have appeared number since the end of the 2018 regular season when he missed a must-win Week 17 contest after being involved in a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a mid-week practice.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has since aired his frustrations with the team, both on Twitter and to ESPN:

Brown revealed in mid-February that he met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II and that the two agreed it was time to go their separate ways. In fact, he has already started saying his goodbyes to Steeler Nation.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert let it be known on NFL Network, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, earlier this week that three teams have inquired about Brown, but he did not name names. He did make it clear, though, that the team would only make a trade that was in the best interest of the franchise.

From New Orleans' standpoint, it would have to make sense financially. Brown has three years and more than $36 million in base salary remaining on his current contract, per Spotrac.

Of note, New Orleans only has one pick, a second-rounder, in the first four rounds of the 2019 NFL draft due to previous trades.