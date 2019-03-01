Ultimate Warrior's Wife Dana Reportedly Joins WWE's Writing Team

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Dana Warrior—the wife of late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior—has reportedly joined WWE's creative team as a writer.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Warrior attended WWE's television tapings this week and has offered an "additional female perspective" to the writing staff.

It isn't yet known if the position is permanent or if Warrior is helping out on a short-term basis.

Dana was first seen by the WWE Universe at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2014 when her husband was inducted. Tragically, The Ultimate Warrior died just a few days later from a heart attack at the age of 54.

WWE eventually signed Dana as a brand ambassador, and she has been part of the company ever since. She has worked in several different roles for WWE over the past five years, but she is perhaps best known for presenting the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony each year.

Additionally, Dana hosts a podcast called Total Warriors, which features interviews with current and former WWE Superstars, as well as those outside the wrestling business.

Dana's reported addition to the creative team is the latest in a long line of recent backstage shake-ups for WWE.

The company hired former longtime creative writer and producer Bruce Prichard to a deal to return as a member of the creative team last week. WWE has also hired Jeff Jarrett, Gregory Helms, Sonjay Dutt and Chris Parks (Abyss) as producers, while parting ways with Arn Anderson.

Currently, Warrior is the only known female member of WWE's creative team.

