Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Could Hold Out All Offseason If Franchise-Tagged

New York Giants safety Landon Collins will consider holding out this offseason if the team uses the franchise tag on him, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.

Vacchiano notes that Collins has no interest in playing under the franchise tag and "definitely wouldn't sign it until after the offseason workout program and spring mini-camps."

That comes after he previously downplayed the matter.

"Would I play on it?" Collins said of the franchise tag back in December, per Schwartz. "I've got no choice. But it's not a big concern of mine. I know what I'm capable of. Hopefully we work something out before that. If not, the franchise it is. I've just got to continue proving myself."

A second-round pick out of Alabama back in 2015, the 6'0", 218-pound defensive back just completed his rookie deal in New York. After missing just one game through his first three seasons, he ended the 2018 campaign on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery in December.

When his name came up in the rumor mill prior to the trade deadline last season, Collins let it be known to reporters in early November that he had not been involved in negotiations for an extension at that point. As a result, his future with the team became unclear.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported last month that Collins had cleaned out his locker and said his goodbyes to his Giants teammates and coaches in anticipation that he would be moving on this offseason. When Paul Schwartz of the New York Post followed that up by tweeting Collins had not cleared his locker, the player himself explained the situation:

Vacchiano notes Collins has grown "frustrated" with the lack of extension talks and is not happy about the team's lack of communications about its plans.

When asked about Collins' future with the team, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday that the team is "still evaluating" the situation, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Collins earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection this past season by recording 96 total tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. The 25-year-old has eight career interceptions in four seasons.

Schwartz notes that the franchise tag for Collins is expected to carry an $11.2 million salary for 2019. Of course, receiving the franchise tag does not preclude a long-term deal. All it does initially is essentially keep him off the open market, as an opposing team would have to surrender two first-round picks to sign him.

New York has until March 5 to make a decision on the franchise tag.