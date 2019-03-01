Kyler Murray, More QB Prospects Have Met with Redskins, Bruce Allen Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With uncertainty at quarterback for the 2019 season, Washington is doing its due diligence in this year's draft class.

Team President Bruce Allen revealed Friday the club has met with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, among other quarterback prospects, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir:

Washington owns the 15th overall pick following a 7-9 campaign.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in January that Alex Smith is not expected to play this year after suffering a broken fibula and tibia last season and subsequently having to deal with an infection. Allen told reporters earlier this year the team is "optimistic" the 34-year-old will be able to resume his NFL career at some point.

For now, though, Washington must figure out its quarterback situation for at least 2019.

While the team is comfortable with Colt McCoy, Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams revealed Thursday that drafting a signal-caller in the first round is a possibility.

"I think where we are at this point, and like I said earlier, if there's a quarterback there that we like at 15, 9 out of 10 we'll go that route," Williams said, per NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey. "If it's not somebody we like, we'll go with Colt [McCoy], and if we got to go out and get a veteran to work with him until that time comes, that's probably what we'll do. It all boils down to who's there when it's time for us to be."

Murray put himself in the first-round conversation after completing 69 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Oklahoma Sooners last year. He added 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground. He also led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

There have been questions about Murray's size, but the dual-threat QB put some of those concerns to rest Thursday by measuring in at 5'10⅛", 207 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Allen made it known Friday that Murray's surprising size "matters," as does his speed and strength.

"Everything matters," Allen said, per El-Bashir.

It's not certain if Murray will still be on the board when Washington picks. Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has Murray as the second-ranked quarterback in this year's draft (14th overall), coming in just behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. While saying Murray has the most potential, Miller also called the former Sooner the biggest question mark at his position.

Missouri's Drew Lock, Duke's Daniel Jones and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham round out the top quarterback prospects, although Miller does not have any of those players ranked above 29th overall.