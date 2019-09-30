Warriors News: Willie Cauley-Stein Out for Training Camp with Foot Injury

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein suffered a left foot strain during an offseason workout, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

General manager Bob Myers announced Monday the center will miss all of training camp, per Slater.

Cauley-Stein fought the injury bug throughout 2017-18 with the Sacramento Kings while still posting career-highs with 12.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He played through injury as much as he could, but a lower back injury caused him to miss time in December and March.

The 2015 No. 6 overall pick has brought momentum from his breakout year into last season—his final in a four-year tenure with the Kings—as he averaged 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 81 starts.

Expectations were high for the 26-year-old this season after signing a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Warriors in free agency, but the latest injury could delay his debut.

Should Golden State be without Cauley-Stein, head coach Steve Kerr will likely turn to Kevon Looney at center.