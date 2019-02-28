Art Briles' OC Interview Caused Southern Miss Fans to Protest Possible Hire

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Southern Miss football supporters reacted strongly and negatively in response to news that ex-Baylor football head coach Art Briles was being considered for the school's open offensive coordinator position, per Rachel Axon of USA Today.

"In emails to the school's administration and athletic officials, they lobbied against hiring Briles because of his role in a sexual-assault scandal that led to his firing at Baylor," Axon wrote. "Some threatened to revoke financial support, either through season tickets or donations."

Briles was fired from the university in 2016 in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations against his players, and allegations the football program, athletics department and university mismanaged the handling of those allegations. Axon outlined more details:

"According to a summary of an investigation by Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton released in May 2016, Baylor failed to comply with Title IX in addressing reports of sexual assault. The summary faulted the culture of the school broadly and the football program specifically for not only failing to help victims but also for discouraging some from reporting their assaults."

Southern Miss interim athletic director Jeff Mitchell prevented the potential hire by telling head coach Jay Hopson to "go in another direction."

Hopson disagreed with Mitchell's refusal to consider Briles and released a Feb. 6 statement, per Axon.

"I believe he is a man who believes a second chance," Hopson wrote. "He is a man that seemed sincere and humble in his interview and personally he committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss!"

There is strong disagreement regarding that sentiment, however.

"There’s no question that he’s very tainted and that it would be ill-advised for any school to take a chance on this guy," Donna Lopiano, president of Sports Management Resources and a former president of the Women's Sports Foundation, told Axon.

She also noted that it wouldn't be a surprise if Briles received another opportunity in college football, noting "how corrupt the system is."

The 63-year-old currently leads the Estra Guelfi Firenze American football team, based out of Firenze, Italy.

The Golden Eagles eventually settled on Buster Faulkner, who was Arkansas State's OC for the past three seasons. He also spent four years as the Middle Tennessee OC and one season in the same position at Murray State.

Southern Miss finished 6-5 last season and opens the 2019 campaign against Division I-FCS Alcorn State on Aug. 31.