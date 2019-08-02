5-Star RB Bijan Robinson Commits to Texas over Ohio St., Alabama, USC, More

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Texas added a potential workhorse to its backfield Friday, as 5-star running back Bijan Robinson announced his commitment to the Longhorns.



Robinson chose Texas over Ohio State. The explosive back rushed for 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns during his junior season at Salpointe Catholic in Arizona.

247Sports ranks him as the No. 20 player in the 2020 class and is the third-ranked running back. He drew national offers from nearly every major program in the country and is already working around the clock to develop himself into an NFL player.

"In the off-season, I'm training every day," Robinson said, per Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic. "I have a trainer in LA. From January to March, I'm in Tucson. From March on, I'm in L.A. and sometimes Phoenix. I do similar things to what [Los Angeles Rams running back] Todd Gurley does with vertical and agility."

Robinson has certainly built a high school resume worthy of someday playing on Sundays. He's rushed for over 2,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and is averaging 12.0 yards per carry for his career. He already has pro-ready size and top-end speed and could emerge as the best back from the 2020 class if he works on his hands.

The Longhorns already have Keaontay Ingram and Daniel Young in their pipeline ready to go, and both will have eligibility remaining beyond 2019. But Robinson could compete for playing time as a freshman, especially if he continues to impress as a senior.

Texas is currently the 20th ranked class in 2020. Robinson is the 12th commit and the ninth of 4-star distinction or higher.