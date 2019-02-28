Tobias Harris, 76ers Beat Russell Westbrook, Thunder Without Injured Paul George

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Tobias Harris had 32 points and Ben Simmons posted an 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-104 on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double himself with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the 40-22 76ers, who have won four of five.

Russell Westbrook posted a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double for the 38-23 Thunder, who have lost three straight.

Philadelphia was without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat for his fourth consecutive game with a sore left knee. Oklahoma City did not have All-Star forward Paul George, who was out with a sore right shoulder.

What's Next?

Both teams play Saturday. The 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors, and the Thunder will visit the San Antonio Spurs.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.