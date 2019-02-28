Tobias Harris, 76ers Beat Russell Westbrook, Thunder Without Injured Paul George

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 1, 2019

Tobias Harris had 32 points and Ben Simmons posted an 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-104 on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double himself with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the 40-22 76ers, who have won four of five.

Russell Westbrook posted a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double for the 38-23 Thunder, who have lost three straight.

Philadelphia was without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat for his fourth consecutive game with a sore left knee. Oklahoma City did not have All-Star forward Paul George, who was out with a sore right shoulder.

                         

What's Next?

Both teams play Saturday. The 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors, and the Thunder will visit the San Antonio Spurs.

               

