Kings' Marvin Bagley III out 1-2 Weeks After MRI Diagnoses Knee Injury as Sprain

The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday rookie forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a left knee sprain in Wednesday night's 141-140 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bagley will get evaluated in "approximately 1-2 weeks."

The 19-year-old Duke product, who was selected second overall in the 2018 NBA draft, has averaged 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the field during his debut campaign.

His role increased in February and he responded by putting up 17.5 points and 9.4 boards per game across 11 appearances in the month. He had a streak of three straight double-doubles snapped by the injury.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry praised Bagley after he tallied 28 points and 14 rebounds in a February 21 game against the Dubs.

"Marvin was tough, he came in aggressive," Curry told reporters. "Offensive rebounds, on the post he had some good possessions. He banks in a three, it's kind of his night. He's obviously been playing well as of late and showing why he is a top draft pick, so they got a good one there."

Sacramento (31-30 record) is two games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 21 games left in the regular season.

Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles should split playing time at the 4 until Bagley is cleared to return.