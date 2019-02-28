Cam Newton's Health Means Panthers Won't Chase New QB, Ron Rivera Says

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he does not expect the team to pursue a veteran quarterback with Cam Newton recovering well from offseason shoulder surgery.

"Right now, we're very pleased with where we are in terms of our quarterback position," Rivera told reporters Thursday. "We're very satisfied in what we got at the end of the year in both Taylor [Heinicke] and Kyle [Allen]. Both guys showed their ability.

"If we did do anything, it would probably be in the draft. Developing that guy is important. But we really do feel strongly about the guys we have."

Newton, 29, missed two games and dealt with shoulder issues throughout the 2018 season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in January.

"From what I've gotten in reports, Cam's progress has been very good," Rivera said. "He's been getting all his workouts in. Just knowing that gives you a little bit of confidence going forward."

