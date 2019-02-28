John Lynch: Antonio Brown Trade Talks Haven't Been Held Between 49ers, Steelers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: NFL player, Antonio Brown smiles and laughs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has publicly flirted with the idea of being a San Francisco 49er. 

The 49ers, however, appear in no hurry to make that a reality.

General manager John Lynch said the team has not had any contact with the Steelers regarding a Brown trade.

"It's funny the world we live in where one tweet from a player to another turns into interest and all of that," Lynch told reporters Thursday at the scouting combine. "I can tell you, like every team in this league, we think the guy is a heck of a football player, but we have not had talks with the Steelers."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

