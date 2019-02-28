Lakers' LeBron James on Perception He's a Defensive Liability: 'Come on with It'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is up to the challenge when it comes to those who believe he has dropped off defensively.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James said Wednesday he has no issue if teams want to attack him on the defensive end: "I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it. Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, 'Oh, 'Bron's over there.' Hey, just come on with it. ... We'll see what happens."

Haynes noted that some clips have circulated recently showing James out of position on defense, but he answered some of his critics Wednesday by forcing a late turnover and hitting a game-clinching three in a 125-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Last-Minute Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Last-Minute Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board as March Begins 📋

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New NBA Draft Big Board as March Begins 📋

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Clutch 3 Puts Lakers Over Pels

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron's Clutch 3 Puts Lakers Over Pels

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Antawn Jamison Weighs in on Lakers Getting FAs

    Can't recruit on 'banners and past championships anymore'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Antawn Jamison Weighs in on Lakers Getting FAs

    Can't recruit on 'banners and past championships anymore'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report