Dwyane Wade to Stephen Curry: 'I Needed This One' After Game-Winner vs. Warriors

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat veteran Dwyane Wade offered his thoughts after hitting a ridiculous game-winning shot at the buzzer in Miami's 126-125 upset of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Following the game, Wade discussed the importance of the shot and revealed what he told Warriors guard Stephen Curry about it, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

"It's special for me. Obviously as a team we needed this win bad, but we kept fighting, everybody. I've been in this position so many times, and so many times you don't make the shot. And the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest, it's crazy. But great to do it in front of the fans. This is a fun moment. I told Steph I needed this one on my way out. So y'all get enough, you got enough. I think the one thing cool for me is to be able to do this when you've got younger teammates that heard about some of the things you do, but don't always get an opportunity to see it. So it was cool to be able to do it in front of those guys as well."

With the Heat trailing 125-123, Wade attempted a three that was initially blocked before gathering the ball again and hoisting up a prayer that went off the glass and in, which set off a raucous celebration at American Airlines Arena in Miami:

In addition to it being a great moment in Wade's Hall of Fame career, the win was huge for Miami, as it moved the Heat within a half-game of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Curry was unhappy about coming out on the losing end, but he admitted that he enjoyed seeing Wade succeed on some level:

"Just a lot of smiles. Frustrated smiles from our standpoint. But it was something special, him making a play like that, his last year in this building. I'd much rather see him jumping on the scorer's table when we're not on the court with him. But those are iconic moments that he's had. Deep down it was cool to see even though we lost. ... Moments like tonight kind of remind you of how great he is. It just sucks that it was against us."

The 37-year-old Wade finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in the win and continued his productive season in the process. With averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, Wade has been one of Miami's top players this season.

Even so, D-Wade is set to retire at the conclusion of the season, which makes Wednesday's game-winner even more important since Heat fans undoubtedly want a chance to see Wade perform in the playoffs one last time.

The shot likely isn't at the top of Wade's career accomplishments since he is a 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and one-time NBA Finals MVP, but he created a lasting memory and gave a reminder of just how great he has been over the course of his career.