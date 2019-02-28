LeBron James Discusses Anthony Davis, Antonio Brown Becoming 'Distractions'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James discussed the narrative surrounding New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown with the pair on the latest episode of his HBO series The Shop.



Davis made a trade request in January, and Brown made his desire to move on from the Steelers known earlier in February. Both appear as guests on the episode, and Brown noted people have labeled him as a "distraction."

James then compared Brown's situation to Davis'. Per TMZ Sports, he showed his support for the seven-year veteran:

"Seven years in the league, nobody's ever said ... anything negative about AD," James said. "But you can tell when the narrative changed when you don't do what they want you to do."

Davis, Brown, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx and Jerrod Carmichael were all guests on the second-season premiere.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

