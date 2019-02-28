San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express: AAF Game Preview, Live Stream

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

While the San Diego Fleet try to win their third in a row, the Memphis Express are still looking for the first win in franchise history.

As the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football continues, San Diego hopes to break out of a tie for first in the Western Conference with the Arizona Hotshots. In the Eastern Conference, Memphis is one of two 0-3 teams, with the Express tied with the Atlanta Legends.

How to watch the San Diego Fleet-Memphis Express Game

Fans can watch one game a week on B/R Live. This week, it's the San Diego-Memphis 4 p.m. ET Saturday, March 2 game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Here's the full B/R Live live-stream schedule for AAF games (all times ET):

San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 | Watch

Orlando Apollos at Birmingham Iron | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 | Watch

Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 | Watch

Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends | 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 | Watch

Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Watch

Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders | 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 | Watch

San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions | 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 | Watch

San Diego Fleet-Memphis Express preview

As the middle of the season nears in the AAF, San Diego is second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 12.7 points per game.

Offensively, San Diego QB Philip Nelson has 403 passing yards, ranking sixth in the league. However, instead of the passing game, the Fleet rely on a strong ground attack.

RB Ja'Quan Gardner is first in the AAF with 281 rushing yards on only 35 attempts — averaging 8.03 yards per attempt. His numbers dwarf his leading competitors, as Memphis' Zac Stacy is second in the league with 188 yards, and Stacy has 10 more rushing attempts this season.

Memphis is 0-3 this season, but the Express will have a different look in Week 4. QB Christian Hackenberg, a former second-round NFL draft pick, has lost his starting job to Zach Mettenberger. Hackenberg was only 32-for-62 passing for 277 yards and 3 interceptions without throwing a touchdown pass.

If San Diego can keep the Express winless, it would put pressure on the Arizona Hotshots to keep pace. The Fleet and the Hotshots are 3-1 going into Week 4 action. Arizona doesn't play this week until Sunday when it hosts the 0-3 Atlanta Legends.

Last week, San Diego avenged a Week 1 loss to the San Antonio Commanders by beating them 31-11, making up for a 9-point setback in the franchise's first game. Memphis came close to winning yet again last week, dropping to the Orlando Apollos 21-17. The Express lost to the Arizona Hotshots by only two points the week prior.