How to Watch Alliance of American Football Games Online, Full AAF TV Schedule

How to Watch Alliance of American Football Games Online, Full AAF TV ScheduleFebruary 13, 2019
The inaugural Alliance of American Football season kicked off with thrilling plays and impressive ratings from Week 1. But there's still plenty of weeks ahead with the league set to continue through the end of April.
The AAF has many former college football stars and NFL players competing for teams across eight cities: Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.
Check out the complete 2019 season schedule below, including how to watch the AAF and full TV information.
How to watch AAF games online
Football fans can watch one game each week on B/R Live starting February 23.
Here's the full B/R Live live-stream schedule so you can watch AAF games (all times ET):
- Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions | 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 | Watch
- Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 | Watch
- Orlando Apollos at Birmingham Iron | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 | Watch
- Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 | Watch
- Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends | 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 | Watch
- Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Watch
- Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders | 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 | Watch
- San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions | 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 | Watch
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The NFL season may be over...but @TheAAF is making sure football isn't. https://t.co/bd1BK28fMj
Fans can also watch AAF games online through CBS All Access, CBSSN and NFL Network.
Complete Alliance of American Football TV schedule
TNT will televise the Salt Lake Stallions vs. Birmingham Iron game at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 16, leading up to NBA All-Star Game coverage. TNT will also air one AAF playoff game in April.
Here is the full AAF TV schedule:
Week 2
- Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron | 2 p.m. Feb. 16 | TNT
- Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. Feb. 16 | NFL Network
- Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders | 4 p.m. Feb. 17 | CBSSN
- Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. Feb. 17 | NFL Network
Week 3
- Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | NFL Network
- Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBSSN
- San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. Feb. 24 | NFL Network
Week 4
- San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. March 2 | NFL Network
- San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron | 4 p.m. March 3 | CBSSN
- Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. March 3 | NFL Network
The Alliance @TheAAF
"We have an opportunity to make football better.” The Alliance is ready to take the stage. 📰 | https://t.co/LbGw3hvNax https://t.co/aqIFs503ml
Week 5
- Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. March 9 | NFL Network
- Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. March 10 | CBSSN
- San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. March 10 | NFL Network
Week 6
- Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. March 16 | NFL Network
- San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. March 17 | CBSSN
- Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. March 17 | NFL Network
Week 7
- Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders | 8 p.m. March 23 | NFL Network
- San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots | 4 p.m. March 24 | CBSSN
- Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. March 24 | NFL Network
Week 8
- San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions | 8 p.m. March 30 | NFL Network
- Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron | 4 p.m. March 31 | CBSSN
- Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders | 8 p.m. March 31 | NFL Network
Week 9
- San Diego Fleet at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. April 6 | NFL Network
- Salt Lake Stallions at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. April 7 | CBSSN
- Birmingham Iron at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. April 7 | NFL Network
Week 10
- Atlanta Legends at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. April 13 | NFL Network
- Birmingham Iron at Orlando Apollos | 3:30 p.m. April 14 | CBSSN
- Arizona Hotshots at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. April 14 | NFL Network
Atlanta Legends @AafLegends
“He is one of the most talented players I have ever met.” @GeorgiaTechFB standout @smooov is already turning heads in the @TheAAF #AllHailATL: https://t.co/5ffzJEn1Ox https://t.co/f3mo4dvfwc
AAF: How it works
The 2019 season marks the first year of the AAF.
Former college football stars in the eight-team league include ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg (a second-round NFL draft pick) with the Memphis Express, former Georgia QB Aaron Murray with the Atlanta Legends and ex-Alabama star RB Trent Richardson with the Birmingham Iron. Each team will have 52 players, with some of these players assigned to teams through a territorial draft.
There is a 10-week regular season, after which four teams advance to the playoffs. The league's title game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 27.
Head coaches, rules
Coaching legend Steve Spurrier and longtime college coaches Rick Neuheisel, Dennis Erickson and Mike Riley will all be coaches in this inaugural season:
Eastern Conference
- Atlanta Legends: Kevin Coyle
- Birmingham Iron: Tim Lewis
- Memphis Express: Mike Singletary
- Orlando Apollos: Steve Spurrier
Western Conference
- Arizona Hotshots: Rick Neuheisel
- Salt Lake Stallions: Dennis Erickson
- San Antonio Commanders: Mike Riley
- San Diego Fleet: Mike Martz
The AAF will also have different rules from the NFL (and the college game).
The Alliance @TheAAF
New year, new innovation. The Alliance will add a sky judge who can instantly correct officiating errors. #JoinTheAlliance 📰 | https://t.co/77ZTh1ig8K https://t.co/x9otIXlmxS
Games will start without a kickoff, with the winner of the toss choosing between receiving or deferring. The team that gets the ball first will start at its 25-yard line. The league will have a 35-second play clock, which is different from the NFL's 40, and there will be no television timeouts.
Both teams will also get one chance in overtime. Each team gets first-and-goal from the 10. Teams must attempt to score a touchdown (no field goal attempts) and then go for two points after scores. Games can end in a tie.
NFL Could Learn a Lot from the AAF