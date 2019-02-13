How to Watch Alliance of American Football Games Online, Full AAF TV Schedule

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season kicked off with thrilling plays and impressive ratings from Week 1. But there's still plenty of weeks ahead with the league set to continue through the end of April.

The AAF has many former college football stars and NFL players competing for teams across eight cities: Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.

Check out the complete 2019 season schedule below, including how to watch the AAF and full TV information.

How to watch AAF games online

Football fans can watch one game each week on B/R Live starting February 23.

Here's the full B/R Live live-stream schedule so you can watch AAF games (all times ET):

Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions | 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 | Watch

| Watch Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 | Watch

| Watch Orlando Apollos at Birmingham Iron | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 | Watch

| Watch Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions | 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 | Watch

| Watch Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends | 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 | Watch

| Watch Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express | 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Watch

| Watch Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders | 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 | Watch

| Watch San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions | 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 | Watch

Fans can also watch AAF games online through CBS All Access, CBSSN and NFL Network.



Complete Alliance of American Football TV schedule

TNT will televise the Salt Lake Stallions vs. Birmingham Iron game at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 16, leading up to NBA All-Star Game coverage. TNT will also air one AAF playoff game in April.

Here is the full AAF TV schedule:

Week 2

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron | 2 p.m. Feb. 16 | TNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. Feb. 16 | NFL Network

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders | 4 p.m. Feb. 17 | CBSSN

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. Feb. 17 | NFL Network

Week 3

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | NFL Network

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBSSN

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. Feb. 24 | NFL Network

Week 4

San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. March 2 | NFL Network

San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron | 4 p.m. March 3 | CBSSN

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. March 3 | NFL Network

Week 5

Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. March 9 | NFL Network

Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. March 10 | CBSSN

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. March 10 | NFL Network

Week 6

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. March 16 | NFL Network

San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. March 17 | CBSSN

Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. March 17 | NFL Network

Week 7

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders | 8 p.m. March 23 | NFL Network

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots | 4 p.m. March 24 | CBSSN

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. March 24 | NFL Network

Week 8

San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions | 8 p.m. March 30 | NFL Network

Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron | 4 p.m. March 31 | CBSSN

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders | 8 p.m. March 31 | NFL Network

Week 9

San Diego Fleet at Orlando Apollos | 8 p.m. April 6 | NFL Network

Salt Lake Stallions at Atlanta Legends | 4 p.m. April 7 | CBSSN

Birmingham Iron at Arizona Hotshots | 8 p.m. April 7 | NFL Network

Week 10

Atlanta Legends at Memphis Express | 8 p.m. April 13 | NFL Network

Birmingham Iron at Orlando Apollos | 3:30 p.m. April 14 | CBSSN

Arizona Hotshots at San Diego Fleet | 8 p.m. April 14 | NFL Network

AAF: How it works

The 2019 season marks the first year of the AAF.

Former college football stars in the eight-team league include ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg (a second-round NFL draft pick) with the Memphis Express, former Georgia QB Aaron Murray with the Atlanta Legends and ex-Alabama star RB Trent Richardson with the Birmingham Iron. Each team will have 52 players, with some of these players assigned to teams through a territorial draft.

There is a 10-week regular season, after which four teams advance to the playoffs. The league's title game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 27.

Head coaches, rules

Coaching legend Steve Spurrier and longtime college coaches Rick Neuheisel, Dennis Erickson and Mike Riley will all be coaches in this inaugural season:

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Legends: Kevin Coyle

Birmingham Iron: Tim Lewis

Memphis Express: Mike Singletary

Orlando Apollos: Steve Spurrier

Western Conference

Arizona Hotshots: Rick Neuheisel

Salt Lake Stallions: Dennis Erickson

San Antonio Commanders: Mike Riley

San Diego Fleet: Mike Martz

The AAF will also have different rules from the NFL (and the college game).

Games will start without a kickoff, with the winner of the toss choosing between receiving or deferring. The team that gets the ball first will start at its 25-yard line. The league will have a 35-second play clock, which is different from the NFL's 40, and there will be no television timeouts.

Both teams will also get one chance in overtime. Each team gets first-and-goal from the 10. Teams must attempt to score a touchdown (no field goal attempts) and then go for two points after scores. Games can end in a tie.

See a full breakdown of the differences here.