Report: Alliance of American Football Averaged 2.9M Viewers on CBS Opening Night

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

Official Ron Turner (82) and Orlando Apollos vice president of player personnel Bill Kuharich, right, pose with Apollo VII astronaut Walter Cunningham before an Alliance of American Football game between the Apollos and the Atlanta Legends on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The first night of the Alliance of American Football drew promising ratings for CBS, averaging 2.9 million viewers from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

As SportsTVRatings noted, the AAF outdrew ABC's NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets (2.5 million).

CBS broadcast the inaugural AAF games beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Orlando Apollos earned a 40-6 win over the Atlanta Legends, while the San Antonio Commanders triumphed 15-6 over the San Diego Fleet.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jeff Fisher: Vick’s Role with the AAF Will Change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jeff Fisher: Vick’s Role with the AAF Will Change

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Teams Poised to Make the Biggest Free Agency Splashes 💦

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Poised to Make the Biggest Free Agency Splashes 💦

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Negotiating Deal to Play at Coliseum in '19

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Negotiating Deal to Play at Coliseum in '19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Redefining the Meaning of Champs — 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redefining the Meaning of Champs — 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP