Fantasy Basketball 2019: Last-Minute Advice for League Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is hours away for Pro and Public Fantasy Basketball Leagues, and fantasy players can make several last-minute moves that will help their rosters improve significantly.

The time in question is 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday night, per Yahoo.com.

In an effort to improve rosters, we have recommendations of three players to add and three players to part with prior to the trade deadline.

The players to sell or trade are not necessarily expected to disappoint down the regular season's home stretch. The belief is that that they would bring more of a return in a trade than they would by remaining on the roster.

Add

SF/PF Otto Porter Jr., Chicago Bulls

Porter did not appear to be the wisest signing when the Washington Wizards gave him a four-year contract valued at $106 million. He was not starting, and while he was making a contribution, it was not worth anything close to what he was being paid.

The Wizards were thrilled to trade him to the Bulls, and he appears to be a different player in a Chicago uniform. Porter scored 20 points and had six rebounds in Chicago's 109-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

That kind of production is typical for Porter since coming to the Bulls. He is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in a Chicago uniform, and he is one of those players who could make a difference in the coming weeks.

C Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers (40-22) are a solid, blue-collar type of team that has been outworking opponents this season, and Turner is one of the keys to their effort.

He is a tough defensive player and is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. He is averaging a league-best 2.7 blocks per night, and he is contributing on the offensive end with 13.4 points per game while connecting on 50.3 percent of his shots from the field.

Turner is also corralling 6.9 rebounds per night, and he is not hesitant when he attacks the boards. Turner is averaging more than 28 minutes per game, and that figure should remain steady or go up because of his consistently strong defensive effort.

Point Guard/Shooting Guard Delon Wright, Memphis Grizzlies

Wright was averaging slightly more than 18 minutes a game with the Toronto Raptors, and that average has increased by 10 minutes per game with the Grizzlies.

That means Wright has value in fantasy basketball, and Memphis is taking advantage of it because the Grizzlies need to give Mike Conley some help. Wright's opportunity to contribute should continue from this point forward.

Wright scored nine points and added four rebounds in Wednesday night's loss to the Bulls, and he is averaging 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game with the Grizzlies.

Drop

Power Forward/Center Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Horford is one of the most honest and hardworking players on the Boston roster.

However, when it comes to chemistry, Horford and Kyrie Irving do not appear to complement each other very well at this point in the season.

Horford is averaging 12.9 points per game, and that's the same number he had last year. However, he played 31.6 minutes per game in 2017-18, but that number is down to 28.7 minutes per game this year.

It seems the Celtics are more of a one-man show this year with Irving leading the way, as he had 31 points in Boston's 97-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, while Horford had 13 points to go with his five assists and five rebounds.

Irving had just three assists in that game, and that number is one of the key factors in the recommendation to drop Horford.

Center Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors

This may be a little late in coming, but Gasol has not taken on a productive role since coming to the Raptors in a trade with the Grizzlies.

Gasol had just five points in Tuesday's rout of the Celtics, although he did have eight assists and five rebounds.

Gasol is averaging just 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in six games with the Raptors after averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game with the Grizzlies.

It doesn't seem as if Gasol will make the same offensive contribution with the Raptors that he did in Memphis, but that does not mean the Raptors don't value him. However, his scoring opportunities are not as great, and it's time to move Gasol.

Center Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

The recommendation here is that trading Adams should bring more in return than he will deliver by staying on your roster.

The Thunder big man is averaging 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and those figures should bring an excellent return in a trade.

Adams is a productive player, but he is averaging a career-high 34 minutes per game, and he may slow down in the final weeks of the season. Trade him now when his value is highest.