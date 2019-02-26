Idaho Football Player Collin Sather Dies from Cancer at Age 19

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Idaho wide receiver Collin Sather died Tuesday morning after being diagnosed with cancer in January.

He was 19.

"Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate," head coach Paul Petrino said. "It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way."

Sather, a redshirt freshman, was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer in January after suffering stomach pains. He underwent aggressive chemotherapy and dialysis, but the cancer spread to his neck and lungs.

"On behalf of the Vandal Family, our deepest condolences go out to Collin's family and loved ones," said Interim Director of Athletics Pete Isakson. "Collin made a profound impact on the lives of those he touched throughout our department and across the campus community. The loss of a 19-year-old is difficult to comprehend and we are here for anybody who needs help during this challenging time."



