Jaguars Trade with Raiders, Draft Jawaan Taylor No. 35 to Protect Nick Foles

Jaguars Trade with Raiders, Draft Jawaan Taylor No. 35 to Protect Nick FolesApril 26, 2019
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor out of the University of Florida with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Jags trade up to get their guy Florida OT Jawaan Taylor ends up in Jacksonville https://t.co/cs45peOKqQ
The Jaguars moved up in order to get Taylor, sending the 38th and 109th selections to the Oakland Raiders and receiving Nos. 35, 140 and 235 in return.
Most noted how adding Taylor fits with Jacksonville snagging Nick Foles earlier in the offseason.
OT Jawaan Taylor to the Jags. More protection up front for Foles in Jax. #NFLDraft
People thought Jacksonville might take Jawaan Taylor at 7. This could be huge if he’s healthy.
Jaguars picked offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in the second round after trade with the Raiders. He fell out of the first round primarily due to injuries
Taylor fell because of a medical issue mostly. Teams believed there was moderate risk with his meniscus issue. Not structural. It wasn’t much, but it was enough. https://t.co/nZT2F1jj7a
My only quibble with the Taylor pick: What kind of offense are the Jaguars trying to be? The power-run team with Fournette (which fits Taylor's strength)? Or the RPO/quick passing game Nick Foles needs and Flip likes to call? Gonna be fascinating.
Taylor declared for the NFL draft—skipping his senior season—on Dec. 29 after the Gators defeated Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Taylor did not participate in drills at the NFL combine because of a mild distal hamstring strain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time. However, Taylor did post 24 reps in the bench press.
Listed at 6'5" and 312 pounds, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Taylor to go at No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 25.
Miller was not alone in that assessment.
On April 2, NFL.com's Charles Davis noted Taylor "moves people in the run game," which could help get running back Leonard Fournette into form. ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote on April 3: "Jacksonville's biggest need? Right tackle. The best right tackle in this draft? Taylor. Perfect fit."
Taylor will join an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked 22nd in the NFL in 2018. After the Jags signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal, Taylor must protect that asset.
