Jaguars Trade with Raiders, Draft Jawaan Taylor No. 35 to Protect Nick Foles

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor out of the University of Florida with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Jaguars moved up in order to get Taylor, sending the 38th and 109th selections to the Oakland Raiders and receiving Nos. 35, 140 and 235 in return.

Most noted how adding Taylor fits with Jacksonville snagging Nick Foles earlier in the offseason.

Taylor declared for the NFL draft—skipping his senior season—on Dec. 29 after the Gators defeated Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Taylor did not participate in drills at the NFL combine because of a mild distal hamstring strain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time. However, Taylor did post 24 reps in the bench press.

Listed at 6'5" and 312 pounds, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Taylor to go at No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 25.

Miller was not alone in that assessment.

On April 2, NFL.com's Charles Davis noted Taylor "moves people in the run game," which could help get running back Leonard Fournette into form. ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote on April 3: "Jacksonville's biggest need? Right tackle. The best right tackle in this draft? Taylor. Perfect fit."

Taylor will join an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked 22nd in the NFL in 2018. After the Jags signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal, Taylor must protect that asset.