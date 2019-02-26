76ers' Boban Marjanovic MRI Reveals Knee Injury Is Bone Bruise, Sprain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Tuesday that center Boban Marjanovic suffered a bone bruise and mild sprain of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in five to seven days.

Marjanovic suffered the injury with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 76ers' 111-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The 30-year-old big man has averaged 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game since the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Philadelphia on Feb. 6. He received an uptick in playing time recently with starting center Joel Embiid recovering from a sore left knee.

The 76ers also noted that 21-year-old guard Furkman Korkmaz underwent surgery for a meniscal tear of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. He posted 5.8 points on 40.2 percent shooting and played 46 games and made six starts before suffering the injury on Feb 12.

Philadelphia must figure out a plan down low with Embiid and Marjanovic out.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Embiid will not play in the 76ers' next game at the Oklahoma City Thunder and will be "re-evaluated in the coming days." At that point, Pompey noted that his future status will be decided.

The 76ers are entering a rough stretch of games, with a Saturday home matchup against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors following the game versus the 38-21 Thunder. A Monday date with the Orlando Magic, who have won eight of their last 10 games, also looms.

Given the Marjanovic news and the Pompey report, it doesn't seem too likely that the 76ers will have either center for the two Western Conference tilts.

With both of them sidelined, expect 6'10" rookie Jonah Bolden to get more playing time. Bolden, who has averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game, started against the Pelicans and nine points and six boards in 18 minutes.

The 76ers can also go small with Mike Scott as their de-facto five. Philadelphia did that for a few stretches during the Pels game. On the plus side, the 76ers were able to score with ease as Scott was able to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting prowess (4-for-5). However, the 76ers had trouble stopping the Pels in the paint, with Julius Randle and Anthony Davis having few issues down low.

The 39-22 76ers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.