Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Broncos 'Not Interested' in Steelers WR

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos reportedly won't be one of the NFL teams involved in trade discussions about Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

On Monday, Mike Klis of 9News reported the Broncos "aren't interested" in Brown because of his pricey contract, which includes a $22.2 million cap hit for 2019, and the expected high-round draft pick Pittsburgh is expected to seek in return.

Last week, the 30-year-old Miami native said in a Twitter post he met with Steelers president Art Rooney II, with the sides agreeing it's "time to move on":

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Steelers' Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals because of an apparent knee injury. Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette later reported the absence was actually rooted from a practice rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Friday he's already been in discussions with three teams about Brown, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

It doesn't appear the Broncos are in that group despite their questions at wide receiver.

Top target Emmanuel Sanders, who suffered a torn Achilles in early December, quickly dismissed talk about potentially restructuring his contract coming off the injury:

Denver could save $10.3 million in cap space by releasing Sanders, per Spotrac. However, it would leave the team with a highly unproven receiver group led by Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton.

The Broncos need to make sure they have weapons on the outside after reaching an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. The deal will become official when the NFL's new league year gets underway March 13.

Brown represents a strong fit on paper, but it sounds like Denver is going to look in a different direction either in free agency or the draft to upgrade at the position.