Oregon Rumors: Boise State DC Andy Avalos to Join Ducks in Same Role

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 19: Isolated view of Oregon Ducks helmets on the sideline during the Ducks game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks reportedly are set to hire Boise State Broncos defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to fill the same role on their staff. 

Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman reported the news Tuesday.

Avalos, who played linebacker for Boise State from 2001 through 2004, spent the past seven seasons on the Broncos staff. He was hired as the team's defensive line coach in 2012 and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in January 2016.

"It's his motor," Broncos cornerback Tyler Horton, a potential 2019 NFL draft pick, told Chadd Cripe of the Idaho Statesman in November 2017 about what made Avalos a special coach. "His motor is always rolling."

Boise State finished the 2018 season 39th in total defense and 35th in scoring defense. It also led the country in fumbles recovered with 17 and ranked 12th in sacks.

Avalos also spent time as a defensive coach with the Colorado Buffaloes as well as the Sacramento State Hornets (FCS) and Nebraska-Kearney Lopers (Division II).

He'll inherit an Oregon defense that rated 41st in defensive efficiency during the 2018 campaign, per ESPN.com.

The already middling group will need to replace three impact seniors—linebacker Justin Hollins, who led the team with 6.5 sacks, as well as linebacker Jalen Jelks and safety Ugochukwu Amadi.

Oregon does have an impressive group of incoming freshmen for Avalos to mold, led by 5-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 2 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2019.

Avalos replaces Jim Leavitt, who left the program two weeks ago.

