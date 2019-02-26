Cowboys' Stephen Jones: We'll 'Put a Lot of Energy' into Potential Review of PI

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Robey-Coleman says he received
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the NFL's competition committee will seriously consider the idea of making pass interference a reviewable call ahead of the 2019 season.

Jones, a member of the committee, stressed the group must be "careful" about the potential change, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"We're gonna put a lot of energy into [the possibility of pass interference reviews]," he said.

                           

