Montrezl Harrell's 32 Points Propel Clippers to Win vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Montrezl Harrell #5 of the LA Clippers dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on February 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Every win feels significant at this point of the season, and the Los Angeles Clippers bolstered their playoff chances with a 121-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at Staples Center.

Dallas has lost five straight and is an abysmal 6-24 on the road this season.

Montrezl Harrell spearheaded the effort for the Clippers with 32 points, five assists, five rebounds and two blocks off the bench. He wasn't the only reserve to impress, as Lou Williams added 21 points, 10 dimes and three steals.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but also had nine turnovers while trying to force the issue at times. Dwight Powell added 24 points and eight rebounds in the losing effort.

             

What's Next?

Both teams play Wednesday with the Mavericks hosting the Indiana Pacers and the Clippers at the Utah Jazz.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

