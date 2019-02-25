Dennis Rodman to Joel Embiid After Michael Jordan Comment: 'Shut the F--k Up'

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman won three NBA championships with Michael Jordan as a member of the Chicago Bulls and did not take Joel Embiid’s comments on who the greatest of all time is lightly.

Embiid said he believes Wilt Chamberlain is the GOAT while appearing on The Ringer’s NBA Desktop, an assessment which drew Rodman’s ire.

"You're goddamn right he's wrong," Rodman said when asked about Embiid’s take, per TMZ Sports (warning: contains NSFW language). He also said, "Joel Embiid, you're doing a great job for your little island or country where you're from, man. Shut the f--k up, go do your goddamn job and do Philly proud. That's the one thing they need, a championship."

The GOAT debate is often seen in a Jordan vs. LeBron James light among basketball fans and players at this point, but Embiid showed his fellow big man some love.

It is difficult to argue with Chamberlain’s resume seeing as how the Hall of Famer won two championships, four league MVPs, seven scoring titles and 11 rebound titles while being named to 10 different All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams. He also played in a different era than Jordan and James with his prime in the 1960s, making it all the more difficult to compare the players at different positions.

Jordan was a six-time champion and six-time NBA Finals MVP to go with five league MVPs, 10 scoring titles, three steal titles, a Defensive Player of the Year, a Rookie of the Year, 11 All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive selections.

Rodman was a primary playmaker on three of those Bulls championship teams (1995 through 1998) and clearly believes his former teammate is the greatest to lace it up at the NBA level.

As for his comments on Embiid, the big man has the 76ers in position to challenge for that championship or at least a spot in the NBA Finals. They are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a loaded lineup they can turn to in crunch time with Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick.