NFL Rumors: Michael Crabtree to Be Released by Ravens After 1 Season with Team

NFL Rumors: Michael Crabtree to Be Released by Ravens After 1 Season with TeamFebruary 25, 2019
The Baltimore Ravens will reportedly release veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The move will clear up $4.6 million of cap space for the Ravens, according to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, but they will still have a dead cap hit of nearly $4.7 million on their books.
He may not be the only player moving on from Baltimore this offseason, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com:
Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal
Crabtree release just 1 move in a tricky offseason for new GM Eric DeCosta. Jimmy Smith + Weddle could be cut. Mosley, Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, and John Brown are FAs. WR position is so thin.
Crabtree, 31, caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 for the Ravens, his worst statistical season since he played in just five games during the 2013 campaign. For his career, Crabtree has caught 633 passes for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns in stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Ravens.
He never found chemistry with Lamar Jackson, however, likely a major contributing factor to his departure (alongside the cap relief Baltimore received):
Field Yates @FieldYates
In seven games with Lamar Jackson as the starter, Crabtree amassed 13 total catches for 135 yards and 1 TD. He was due $7M in 2019 factoring in his base salary and roster bonus. https://t.co/rQDCfwxfD1
Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec
Crabtree was always the most expected of the Ravens cuts, given his age (31), struggles with drops and fact that other than 4th quarter of playoff game, he didn't do much after Jackson took over. Had 13 catches in final 7 regular-season games.
While Crabtree is past his prime, he remains a solid red-zone threat and a player capable of producing nice numbers for a team. He should receive interest around the NFL in free agency, though his 2018 season is an indication that his market will probably be less vibrant than in years past.
Probable Cause Affidavit for Kraft Solicitation Charges Released