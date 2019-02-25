NFL Rumors: Michael Crabtree to Be Released by Ravens After 1 Season with Team

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will reportedly release veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move will clear up $4.6 million of cap space for the Ravens, according to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, but they will still have a dead cap hit of nearly $4.7 million on their books.

He may not be the only player moving on from Baltimore this offseason, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com:

Crabtree, 31, caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 for the Ravens, his worst statistical season since he played in just five games during the 2013 campaign. For his career, Crabtree has caught 633 passes for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns in stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Ravens.

He never found chemistry with Lamar Jackson, however, likely a major contributing factor to his departure (alongside the cap relief Baltimore received):

While Crabtree is past his prime, he remains a solid red-zone threat and a player capable of producing nice numbers for a team. He should receive interest around the NFL in free agency, though his 2018 season is an indication that his market will probably be less vibrant than in years past.