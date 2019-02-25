2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Nick Bosa Ready for Combine After Recovering from Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Defensive lineman Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a sack against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa, widely believed to be in the running as the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, reportedly will participate at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and is healthy enough to go through all of the tests and drills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Bosa appeared in just three games for Ohio State this past season due to a core muscle injury.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Last Chance U' Coach Resigns After Alleged Hitler Text

    College Football logo
    College Football

    'Last Chance U' Coach Resigns After Alleged Hitler Text

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 50 Prospects at the Combine 📊

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Top 50 Prospects at the Combine 📊

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the 10 Easiest Schedules for 2019 Contenders

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the 10 Easiest Schedules for 2019 Contenders

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for CFB's No. 1 2020 WR Julian Fleming

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Top Landing Spots for CFB's No. 1 2020 WR Julian Fleming

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report