2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Nick Bosa Ready for Combine After Recovering from Injury

Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa, widely believed to be in the running as the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, reportedly will participate at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and is healthy enough to go through all of the tests and drills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Bosa appeared in just three games for Ohio State this past season due to a core muscle injury.

